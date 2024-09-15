Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Rises By 157.1%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:BOUYY opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.