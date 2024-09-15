Short Interest in AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Expands By 15.7%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 747,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.6 days.
AutoCanada Stock Performance
Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.
AutoCanada Company Profile
