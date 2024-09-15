Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rises By 109.8%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the August 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

