Short Interest in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Expands By 16.8%

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,400 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 322,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Atlas Lithium stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.76. Atlas Lithium has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Lithium will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATLX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

