Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Drops By 20.4%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 716,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at $7,001,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $10.34 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFCG has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

See Also

