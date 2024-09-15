Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Expands By 32.6%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADSE stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. ADS-TEC Energy has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

