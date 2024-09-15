Short Interest in 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Decreases By 34.6%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

2020 Bulkers Stock Performance

2020 Bulkers stock remained flat at $12.25 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. 2020 Bulkers has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Get 2020 Bulkers alerts:

About 2020 Bulkers

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for 2020 Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2020 Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.