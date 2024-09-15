Short Interest in 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Decreases By 34.6%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
2020 Bulkers Stock Performance
2020 Bulkers stock remained flat at $12.25 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. 2020 Bulkers has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.51.
About 2020 Bulkers
