Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDEV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Frontier Developments to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.32) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Price Performance

Frontier Developments Company Profile

LON FDEV opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.22) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 336.31 ($4.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 262.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of £97.17 million, a P/E ratio of -440.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.04.

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.