Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shiseido Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of SSDOY stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $23.53. 114,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. Shiseido has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $38.77.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 1.03%. Analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.