Shift4 Payments’ (FOUR) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.05.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,132 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6,185.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,095,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,115 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after acquiring an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,520,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,088,000 after acquiring an additional 561,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

