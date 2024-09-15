Seven Mile Advisory Sells 666 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Seven Mile Advisory reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 2.2% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $59.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

