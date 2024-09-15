Seven Mile Advisory Sells 3,435 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Seven Mile Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,226,000 after buying an additional 277,733 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,164,000 after buying an additional 190,931 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Spotify Technology by 13.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,514,000 after acquiring an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.38.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $337.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.32 and a beta of 1.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $145.76 and a 52 week high of $359.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.16 and a 200 day moving average of $304.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

