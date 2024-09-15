Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 81 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Target were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Target Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TGT opened at $151.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average is $155.04. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.