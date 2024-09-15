Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 381 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

