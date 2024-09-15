Seven Mile Advisory Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $894.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

