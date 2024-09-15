Seven Mile Advisory Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Adobe were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $553.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.