Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Purchases A$33,376.92 in Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Garry Crole purchased 87,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$33,376.92 ($22,251.28).
Sequoia Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Sequoia Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 10.53%. This is an increase from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Sequoia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.
Sequoia Financial Group Company Profile
Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sequoia Financial Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.