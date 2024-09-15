Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Purchases A$33,376.92 in Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Garry Crole purchased 87,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$33,376.92 ($22,251.28).

Sequoia Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sequoia Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 10.53%. This is an increase from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Sequoia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Sequoia Financial Group Company Profile

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

