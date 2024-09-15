Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $1.03. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 147,792 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 140.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

