Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Update

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTIGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SNTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.76.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Senti Biosciences will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences stock. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTIFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,537,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Senti Biosciences comprises approximately 1.7% of 8VC GP I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 8VC GP I LLC owned approximately 5.70% of Senti Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

