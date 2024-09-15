Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Update

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Senti Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:SNTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.76.
Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Senti Biosciences will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Senti Biosciences Company Profile
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
