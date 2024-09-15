Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,458,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,522,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,646,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,956,000 after purchasing an additional 765,877 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 343.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,494,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,550,000 after buying an additional 1,932,116 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 2,039,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after buying an additional 54,267 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

