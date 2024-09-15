Seele-N Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,247.02 or 0.99980311 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013484 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041217 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.