Scott M. Wunsch Sells 7,741 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CEO Scott M. Wunsch sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $22,061.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 2.3 %
BLDE opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.24.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
