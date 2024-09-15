Scott M. Wunsch Sells 7,741 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CEO Scott M. Wunsch sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $22,061.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 2.3 %

BLDE opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 268,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 89,353 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 119,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,967,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

