SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 526,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SciSparc Price Performance

SPRC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 648,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,512. SciSparc has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.59% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

