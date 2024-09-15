Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) by 8,831.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCYB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 82,207 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCYB opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

