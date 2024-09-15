Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $859,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

SYY stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

