Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Short Interest Update

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Satellogic Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SATL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. 316,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Satellogic has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATL. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Satellogic by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 15,458,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,064 shares during the period. MSA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

