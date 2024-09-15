Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.53

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.53 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 100.80 ($1.32). Saga shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 219,918 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 154 ($2.01) price target on shares of Saga in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.86. The firm has a market cap of £149.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57.

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

