Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 34476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

