Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

