Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $4.14 on Top Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Rune has a total market cap of $20,580.36 and $18,826.55 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00006880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00259508 BTC.

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 4.00464383 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $10,911.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.