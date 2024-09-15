RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 0.1%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $119.59 and last traded at $119.94. Approximately 455,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,996,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

Get RTX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.