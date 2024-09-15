Rotork (LON:ROR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 370 ($4.84) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 365 ($4.77).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROR. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 370 ($4.84) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rotork

Rotork Trading Up 1.5 %

Rotork Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 328.20 ($4.29) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 286.40 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 363 ($4.75). The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,344.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 330.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Rotork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.