Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Trading Up 29.6%

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCHU – Get Free Report) rose 29.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 5,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

