Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Bank of America

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ROIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.15.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

