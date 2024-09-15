Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Bank of America

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
ROIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.15.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV
Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roivant Sciences
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.