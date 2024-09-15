Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in August

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance
RCKTF stock remained flat at C$0.80 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.97. Rock Tech Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$1.42.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
