Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in August

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

RCKTF stock remained flat at C$0.80 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.97. Rock Tech Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$1.42.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

