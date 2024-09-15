Rock Point Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the period. Paramount Global makes up approximately 1.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Paramount Global worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,928 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,049,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,314 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,732,000 after purchasing an additional 527,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,724,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 225,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Paramount Global by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after buying an additional 2,577,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Shares of PARA opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

