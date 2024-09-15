Rock Point Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,318,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $288.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.97.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

