Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $519.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $524.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.