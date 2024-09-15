Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,761 shares during the quarter. Willdan Group makes up 2.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 1.97% of Willdan Group worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $5,633,723.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255,765 shares in the company, valued at $37,585,046.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willdan Group news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,213,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $5,633,723.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,255,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,637 shares of company stock worth $6,947,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

WLDN opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

