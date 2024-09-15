Rock Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,637 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of Materialise worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 48,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Materialise by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Stock Performance

MTLS stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $288.26 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $73.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

