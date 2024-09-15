Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 7,243 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 633,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Triumph Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

