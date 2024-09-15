Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Short Interest Up 113.3% in August

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Richtech Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Richtech Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Richtech Robotics Price Performance
RR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 5,523,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,533. Richtech Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Richtech Robotics Company Profile
Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Richtech Robotics
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Richtech Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richtech Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.