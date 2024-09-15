Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Short Interest Up 113.3% in August

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Richtech Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Richtech Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

RR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 5,523,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,533. Richtech Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics ( NASDAQ:RR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

