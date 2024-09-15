Reviewing Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Par Pacific and Himalaya Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $8.76 billion 0.12 $728.64 million $7.99 2.34 Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Par Pacific has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Technologies has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Par Pacific and Himalaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 5 3 0 2.38 Himalaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Par Pacific presently has a consensus target price of $33.17, suggesting a potential upside of 77.36%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Himalaya Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Himalaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 5.43% 26.40% 8.51% Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -1,764.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Himalaya Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Himalaya Technologies

Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry in the United States. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis media market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

