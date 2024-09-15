Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 33 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.15.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $359.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $361.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

