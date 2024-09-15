Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

