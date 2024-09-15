Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 696 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $230.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

