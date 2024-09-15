Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $161.36 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,096 shares of company stock worth $9,593,983. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

