Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $258.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

