Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $984,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 119.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Up 0.5 %

NGG opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

