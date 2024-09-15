Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $535,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $117.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

